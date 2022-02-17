C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

