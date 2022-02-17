Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,882.67

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.67 ($25.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($27.01). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,979 ($26.78), with a volume of 716,583 shares changing hands.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.74) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,040 ($27.60) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.82. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($450.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

