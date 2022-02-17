BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.