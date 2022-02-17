BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

