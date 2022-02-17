Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 285.0 days.

BCUCF stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

