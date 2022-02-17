Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a $143.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $61.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

