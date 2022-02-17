Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.