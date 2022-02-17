Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $56.56

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.56.
VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSTO opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
