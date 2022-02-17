Brokerages Set Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
COOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:COOK opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.