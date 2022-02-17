Brokerages Set Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

COOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COOK opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

