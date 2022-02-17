Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price at $54.22

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SNMSF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

