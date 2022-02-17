Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price at $54.22

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SNMSF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

