Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $111.00

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

PM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. 134,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,821. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

