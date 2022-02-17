Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $19.25

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 162,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

