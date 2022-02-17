Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $92.75

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSE NVS traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,282. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
