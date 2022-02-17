Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $92.75

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,282. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

