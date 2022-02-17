Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$100.41

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,763,421.12. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. Insiders have acquired 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$100.65. 1,215,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,413. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$73.36 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$34.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.73.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.585496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

