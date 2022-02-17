Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $123.56

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in MasTec by 179.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 435.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

