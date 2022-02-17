Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,175. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

