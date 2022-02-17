Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $23.60

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

