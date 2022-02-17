Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Target Price at $14.11

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

BTRS opened at $6.12 on Monday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

