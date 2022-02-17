Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Million

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $10.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25,475%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.78 million, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 321,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,182. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.