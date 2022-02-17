Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.02. The company had a trading volume of 407,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,198. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

