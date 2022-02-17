Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.94. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 659,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lincoln National by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

