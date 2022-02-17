Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

