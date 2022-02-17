Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $837.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.