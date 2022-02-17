Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $837.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.