Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AQB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AQB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 1,130,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,540. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 637,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

