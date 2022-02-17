Brokerages Expect Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apyx Medical.
A number of research firms have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,545. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
