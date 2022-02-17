Brokerages Expect Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,545. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

