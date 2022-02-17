Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.42 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. The stock had a trading volume of 121,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,934. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

