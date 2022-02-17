Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. 2,665,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,301. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

