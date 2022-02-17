British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Acquires 27 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($196.20).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 547 ($7.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.35. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

