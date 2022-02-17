Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.
NYSE:BMY opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.