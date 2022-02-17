Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
