Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells $42,417.78 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60.
- On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.
NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 195,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,264. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
