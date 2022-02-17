Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

BCOV stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 29,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Brightcove has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

