Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down to $131.86

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.86, but opened at $124.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 633 shares.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

