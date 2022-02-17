Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down to $131.86

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.86, but opened at $124.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 633 shares.
BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.