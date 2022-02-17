Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 14.5%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price was up 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 161,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,961,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.