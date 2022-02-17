Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 14.5%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 161,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,961,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,075,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

