Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHG. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

