Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 53,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

