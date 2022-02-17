Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NYSE ALLE opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

