Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BIF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 57,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,378. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
