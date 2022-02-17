Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 57,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,378. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

