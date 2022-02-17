Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $379.25 and last traded at $391.98, with a volume of 3995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.12.

The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.59.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

