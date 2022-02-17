Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 562,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

