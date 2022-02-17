BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 416,846 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.