Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

