BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($85.23) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

