BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.29 ($81.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BNP stock traded down €0.78 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday, reaching €62.75 ($71.31). 3,417,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.10 and its 200 day moving average is €57.94. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

