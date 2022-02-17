BMO Capital Markets Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.