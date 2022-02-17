BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

