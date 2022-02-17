Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.73 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Shares of BPMC opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.