Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

