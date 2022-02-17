Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

